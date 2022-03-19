COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly 200 people gathered at the Linden Community Center Saturday for a free resource fair.

More than a dozen vendors of community partners took part to help educate attendees on the opportunities available to them in Columbus.

Among the vendors were Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Women and Infant Children (WIC), a free pharmacy, and the Linden Market.

The event also offered an opportunity for people with misdemeanors to get help having their records expunged.

The manager of the Linden Market said resource fairs like this one are important so those who qualify for the services can take advantage of the fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein available to them for free throughout the week.

“We do food education,” said Isaac Baez, manager of Linden Market. “We help people understand the dangers of sugars and fats and calories and we just try to keep it simple and we’re also just trying to feed people what they need.”

Organizers hope to hold several similar events in the future.