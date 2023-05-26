COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community has been honoring the life of a local legend from Linden.

Don Sellers wore many hats. Three of the things he loved were his family, Linden and basketball.

“Any time there was a gym open. You probably would see either Don had been there, he was there, or he was on his way at some point,” said Wesley Sellers, a nephew of Don.

Sellers won a city football championship and state basketball championship while attending Linden McKinley. Eventually, he got into coaching and scouting. He coached internationally and on minor league teams in the United States. He was also a scout for three NBA teams.

Crystal Sellers Battle, a niece of Don’s, recalled when he got Jerry West on the phone at her wedding.

“He really was a big brother to us and some of the things I remember the most about how him was him kind of being a big brother as well as an uncle to us,” she said.

Despite knowing some of the biggest names in the game, Sellers’ family said he never forgot where he came from. Over the years, he’s mentored many in the community.

“I watched him over the years literally exhaust himself to make sure the youth over at Linden were taken care of and just doing all kinds of stuff. He just had a big heart and he would do anything he could to help anybody and everybody,” said Sharon Sellers, Don’s wife.

Sellers died last week at 62-years-old. Through the tough times, his loved ones have been able to laugh through some of the memories. They said it’s what Don would want. They said he was a family man and the life of the party.

“All around guy, he’s been labeled the mayor of Linden, the commissioner of Linden,” said Wesley. “He was just a lovable person and he wanted as many people as he could to come together and just celebrate life.”

A community celebration of life for Don was held at Linden McKinley Friday evening. His funeral is Saturday.