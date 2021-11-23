COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – LifeCare Alliance delivers meals daily to thousands of central Ohioans. This Thanksgiving, they need extra volunteers to make sure people get hot meals on time.

This week, they are gearing up to deliver 5,000 meals and need everyone’s help to make sure their seniors and those medically challenged get these meals at home.

“We’re the only ones in the top 100 markets in the country taking everybody without waiting lists still. So, to be able to service them all, we’re just desperate for volunteers,” said President and CEO Chuck Gehring.

Gehring explained, throughout this pandemic, they have added on 3,000 new clients. They’ve been short of volunteers since the start of the pandemic and want to make it clear they need volunteers for weeks to come.

“We need about 20 volunteers for Thursday,” said Gehring.

To donate your time you can call (614) 278-3130 to let them know you’d like to help. Then they will train you the day you show up and explain the different meals, the route sheet, and which locations to drive.

Volunteers will meet on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m. at LifeCare Alliance’s Meal Distribution Facility, 670 Harmon Ave., to pick up meals and receive delivery assignments. Most volunteers will have completed the deliveries before Noon and that leaves them time to enjoy the day with family while making the holiday special for their neighbors.

They are asking for those available this weekend to contact them immediately.

For more information on volunteering, contact Claire Eastman, director, corprate & community engagement at volunteer@lifecarealliance.org