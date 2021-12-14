COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year, more than 400 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States. In central Ohio, Lifecare Alliance and Columbus Gas are making sure they help keep that number down.

On Tuesday, they distributed 400 CO detectors all throughout central Ohio for those in need. Last year, President and CEO of LifeCare Alliance Chuck Gehring said it replaced more than 40 furnaces, which is when it saw the need for the detectors.

“Many of our clients, because they’re lower income or in an older home, have furnaces that are older,” Gehring said.

He says he knows there are more seniors out there with outdated furnaces or looking for added ways to stay warm. He wants to remind people CO is a silent killer and that a detector can save your life.

“It’s just (a) very unsafe situation,” Gehring said.

Along with the detectors, LifeCare Alliance provides meals to the elderly as part of its Meals on Wheels program.

Gehring wants people to know the detectors are free throughout the year, but recipients must be a LifeCare Alliance client.

For more information on how to become a LifeCare Alliance client, click here.

CO Poisoning Prevention Tips By the CDC:

Never use a gas range or oven to heat a home.

Never leave the motor running in a vehicle parked in an enclosed or partially enclosed space, such as a garage.

Never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open, unless the equipment is professionally installed and vented. Keep vents and flues free of debris, especially if winds are high. Flying debris can block ventilation lines.

Never run a motor vehicle, generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from an open window, door, or vent where exhaust can vent into an enclosed area.

Never use a charcoal grill, hibachi, lantern, or portable camping stove inside a home, tent, or camper.

If conditions are too hot or too cold, seek shelter with friends or at a community shelter.

If CO poisoning is suspected, consult a health care professional right away.