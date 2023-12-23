COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An iconic Christmas nativity display that has served as a Columbus attraction for years has been preserved by a local museum dedicated to Catholic history.

State Auto’s Christmas Corner, a life-size nativity scene that has been a Columbus staple for over 60 years, has found a new home. The Museum of Catholic Art and History has taken ownership of the display and placed it on the lawn of St. Joseph Cathedral at 212 E. Broad St. for the holiday season.

The angel speaking to Mary as depicted in a nativity scene in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

The journey to Bethlehem as depicted in a nativity scene in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

Shepherds as depicted in a nativity scene in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

The birth of Jesus as depicted in a nativity scene in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

The Wise Men as depicted in a nativity scene in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

Shawn Kenney, Executive Director of The Museum of Catholic Art and History, explained the history of the nativity scene, which was started by a famous Columbus resident decades ago.

“The nativity scene was made over 60 years ago,” Kenney said. “It started with Gordon Keith, who was a very famous person in Columbus, especially around the holidays. He was involved with the parade floats for the big Christmas parade in Columbus, the windows at Lazarus, which everybody remembers going down to see. Then of course, the State Auto nativity scene, which started its life actually for the first few years on the State House lawn.”

Keith, whom Kenney credited with starting the over 60 year nativity tradition, was a Columbus artist and designer. The artist was also responsible for the creation of another famous Columbus attraction, the original Mr. Tree.

Kenney said that due to the separation of church and state, the nativity was moved from its original home outside of the Statehouse to the location it called home for years, the State Auto building at 518 E. Broad St. However, with Liberty Mutual acquiring State Auto, the nativity scene was no longer in the business’ plans. That’s where Kenney and the Museum of Catholic Art and History stepped in.

Kenney said. “I reached out to them about two years ago, and they said, Sean, we know about your museum and your nativity collection, but that’s not the case right now,” Kenney said. “Well, they set it up last Christmas, then this past January I get the e-mail.”

Kenney said that the sides reached an agreement that allowed for the nativity to live on with its new owners. Kenney then received permission from St. Joseph Cathedral to use its front yard to display the nativity scene.

Kenney said it was interesting timing to acquire the iconic nativity scene, as this Christmas Eve marks the 800th anniversary of what is believed to be the first nativity scene.

“Saint Francis of Assisi is attributed with creating the first nativity scene, a little different than what we’re used to today with figures and stuff,” Kenney said. “But, in Graco, Italy, in 1223, he wanted people who needed visuals at the time, he wanted people on Christmas Eve when they came into church to be able to see how our Lord came into this world.”

One reason that Kenney said the nativity created by Keith is so special is that it has been passed down over the years in the same way that nativity scenes are passed down by families.

“This nativity set is one of a kind,” Kenny said. “Gordon Keith, when he made this nativity set, he literally built them out of old store mannequins, with materials, wood, plastic, fiber glass, leather, hair, and twine.”

Kenney said that people who miss out on the nativity scene before Christmas will still get a chance to visit, as the attraction will remain open after the holiday.

“We celebrate the full 12 days of Christmas,” Kenney said.