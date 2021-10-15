COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The LeVeque Tower will turn purple on Saturday evening in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law for Ohio.

Organizers say they hope fans packing the Arena District to cheer on the Blue Jackets and Crew will see the purple hue and be made aware of domestic violence in the state.

According to the group, Ohio reported 131 domestic violence fatalities for the year ending June 30, 2021. The Ohio Domestic Violence Network says that’s a 20% increase over the same time period last year, and a 62% increase from two years ago.

Marsy’s Law for Ohio was passed by voters in November 2017. According to the web site, the law, “ensures that victims of violent crime have the same co-equal rights as the accused and convicted – nothing more, nothing less.”