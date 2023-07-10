COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lego-themed restaurant is coming to Columbus later this year for a limited time, offering an immersive $47 dining experience.

Brick Burger is opening a pop-up restaurant at South James Road in east Columbus for two days only on Oct. 14 and 15. The menu features beef patties, chicken fillets or a veggie option sandwiched between a range of colorful brick-like buns.

“Our brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs,” Brick Burger said in a release.

Brick Burger is opening a pop-up restaurant at South James Road in east Columbus for two days only on Oct. 14 and 15. (Courtesy Photo/Hidden Media Network)

Tickets are now available at $47 per person for two-hour reservations on Oct. 14 and 15. Each meal includes a burger with protein and bun of choice along with a drink, either a soft drink, beer or wine.

“At Brick Burger, we believe that food should be fun, and we’ve created a dining experience that truly reflects that,” the pop-up restaurant said. “Let your inner child run wild as you build the burger of your dreams, surrounded by the colorful and creative world of bricks.”

