COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio representatives have introduced legislation that would rename a portion of State Route 315 to “Jesse Owens Memorial Highway.”

State Reps. Adam C. Miller (D-Columbus) and Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus) introduced the bill, Thursday, that would rename the portion of S.R. 315 between King Avenue and Broad Street after the Olympic champion.

“Jesse Owens remains an icon and inspiration to all Ohioans. He overcame discrimination globally and at home and to become perhaps our nation’s greatest Olympic champion,” said Rep. Miller. “The highway will be a testament to a great American who served his city, state, and country –on and off the track— even in the face of fierce discrimination and hardship.”

The portion of highway runs near the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to the area of Owens’ home on the city’s west side, where he lived while attending Ohio State.

“The Jesse Owens Memorial Highway will serve as a permanent fixture in Columbus to honor and commemorate a man who left such an impactful mark on history,” said Rep. Boggs. “Despite the discrimination Jesse Owens faced in the United States and abroad, his strength and perseverance continues to inspire people all around the world.”

Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin while a student at OSU, despite facing racial discrimination at home. While attending OSU he was not permitted to live on campus because the university did not have housing for African American students.

“This legislation would serve as a constant reminder of his achievements, the challenges he faced and serve as an inspiration for future generations,” a release from Boggs and Miller states.

In 2018, then Ohio Governor John Kasich announced the newest state park would be named after Owens.

This latest legislation now awaits a number and committee assignment.