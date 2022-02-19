COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People gathered in Columbus to remember legendary artist Aminah Robinson as part of an all-day event Saturday in Bronzeville.

Remembering a legacy was the goal of All Arts Day, honoring Robinson, who would have turned 82-year-old this week and was one of Columbus’ most celebrated artists.

The King Arts Complex did its part to keep her passion for art alive.

Robinson was born and raised in Columbus and used art to express herself all while connecting with her community, and that is what the King Arts Community is hoping to carry on.

