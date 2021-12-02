COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The case against the former deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. brings to light numerous angles of a case.

Joining NBC4 in the studio Thursday was David DeVillers, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He is currently a lawyer at Barnes & Thornburg LLP. in Columbus and joined NBC4 at 4 p.m. to talk about the case.

You can watch DeVillers’ interview with NBC4 anchors Kerry Charles and Colleen Marshall in the player above.

On Thursday, Jason Meade was charged with two counts of murder and one of reckless homicide in the death of Goodson on Columbus’ north side last December. Meade will plead not guilty, his attorney said.

Sean Walton joined NBC4 in the studio also. He is an attorney specializing in civil rights, wrongful death, and was hired by Goodson’s family. He filed a civil suit in federal court Thursday.

Walton discussed the journey the family has gone through since the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. to today’s court filing.