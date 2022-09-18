COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who was beaten outside a Short North bar earlier this month has died, according to a family attorney.

According to a letter sent Sunday, Greg Coleman Jr., 37, died Saturday night as a result of injuries he suffered when he was assaulted outside Julep, a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street, just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

“While the Coleman family mourns, the public must focus all its efforts on bringing his killers to justice,” family attorney Edward Hastie wrote in the letter. “It is essential that those responsible are brought out of hiding and immediately arrested.”

Columbus police have identified Chrystian Foster and Dwayne Cummings as the suspects in the case and have filed attempted murder charges against both. Police said both men have been arrested for assault in the past.

Dwayne Cummings (left) and Chrystian Foster (right) are wanted for attempted murder after beating a man outside a Short North bar, leaving him in critical condition. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Investigators believe the men were arguing before the fight broke out, escalating to the point of assault.

In a video obtained by Columbus police, Coleman and one of the suspects are seen squaring up with each other. Coleman throws a punch at one of the suspects but doesn’t hit him. Coleman is then hit in the face by a second man who comes at the victim from the side.

The punch sent Coleman down to the ground, landing half on the sidewalk and half on the roadway. The two other men then proceed to hit Coleman as he is still on the ground.

Following the assault, Coleman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Days after being hospitalized at OSU, Coleman was transferred to the ICU, where his condition deteriorated.

Days after the assault, Gregory Coleman Sr., his father, said the family is doing “horrible” following the incident.

“This probably is the worst thing that could ever happen to a family because it’s like he is brain dead, he is just lying there,” Coleman Sr. said.

Greg Coleman was the father of a 9-year-old girl, Hastie wrote in the letter.

WARNING: Video from the assault can be viewed below. It contains graphic content that may not be suitable for everyone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-645-4488 or email the detective on the case. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).