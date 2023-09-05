A previous report on a July fatal shooting at Jack’s Corner Pub can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A north Columbus bar where a fatal shooting took place in July has had a lawsuit filed against it.

Columbus city attorney Zach Klein announced on Tuesday that the city has filed a complaint against Jack’s Corner Pub, located on Summit Street north of the Ohio State University campus. Currently, the bar is voluntarily closed.

The city says the bar has seen dozens of police runs in the last two years, including shots being fired, thefts, fights, overdoses, and two homicides. The first homicide reported at the bar occurred in March 2022 that led residents to start a petition to have the establishment shut down permanently.

More than on year later, a second homicide occurred at the bar in the summer. A fight was initially reported near the bar just before 2 a.m. on July 28 that escalated in gunfire, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Nasier Reid. Police named David Allen as a suspect in the fatal shooting with a CPD sergeant on scene reporting that Allen and Reid had been in a fight before the shooting.

The city is looking to declare Jack’s Corner Pub a public nuisance and push for implementing security measures at the building, among them installing security cameras. The next scheduled court date is Monday.