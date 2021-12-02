COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former deputy Jason Meade has turned himself into law enforcement after being indicted on charges in the death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Reactions to Meade’s charges have been coming in from law enforcement officials.

After the grand jury indictment today, I’ve reminded my staff that while everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the standards for being a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy must be even higher than that of our criminal justice system. As law enforcement officers we must meet this higher standard because of the immense trust we ask the community to place in us. It’s vital to maintain that trust, which is why I’ve tasked members of my staff to review the facts from the independent investigation when we’re able to fully access them and determine how this agency can best learn from this tragedy. This office has a professional obligation to do everything in its power to ensure the community and our deputies are kept safe. As I’ve said from the very beginning, I pray for everyone involved in this tragedy.” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin

“This morning we learned Retired Franklin County Deputy Jason Meade was charged with murder and reckless homicide. This stems from a shooting incident last December while he was assigned to the United States Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force. As we have stated before, we believe every citizen deserves due process and a law enforcement officer is no different. We respect the Franklin County Grand Jury process and thank the citizens of our great community who compromise it. However, it is not lost on us that this announcement comes only days before the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting and planned protest this Saturday at City Hall. Justice is not an outcome. Justice is a process. We continue to stand by Retired Deputy Meade and await the outcome of the Jury Trial. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all the families impacted by this incident. Brian A. Steel, Vice President FOP Capital City Lodge #9

Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

