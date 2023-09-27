COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The All American Quarter Horse Congress is back in Columbus. It’s the largest single-breed horse show in the world, and it happens each year at the Ohio Expo Center.

Whether you are an enthusiast who has been around horses since birth or someone who has never been within ten feet of one, there is something to pique your interest at the Quarter Horse Congress.

Event organizers say the Congress is a huge driver of the local economy, generating over $400 million. If you plan on coming to the Congress, you’ll see lots of contests over the course of a few weeks including collegiate and youth competitions.

The competitions started Tuesday and the trade show opened on Wednesday, which has over 250 vendors and 200 acres of exhibit space. At the trade show you’ll find saddles, riding outfits, western-style clothing and other unique products.

It’s the best spot to get all of your equestrian and western gear so you can look the part at the Congress. “The sheer size of the event and having the world’s largest horse show here in Columbus we are proud of. You may think Texas or Oklahoma or out west but no the largest horse show is right here in Columbus, Ohio,” said Justin Billings with the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

Horse enthusiasts look forward to this event each year and they travel to Columbus from places all across the globe. “You certainly don’t have to have a horse to come here and enjoy, shop, soak up the competition, get some good food. You do not need to own a horse and we would encourage anyone and everyone to come out and see the Quarter Horse Congress,” said Billings.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress goes through October 22nd at the Ohio Expo Center. For more information about the Congress, click here.