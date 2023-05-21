COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jewish baseball players from all over the country have come to Ohio for the Columbus Baseball Invitational, the country’s largest baseball tournament for Jewish day schools.

First held 14 years ago, the tournament was started by the Columbus Torah Academy. Its team was never able to participate in post-season play because the games are on Saturday. As an orthodox Jewish day school, players don’t play on the Sabbath.

Rabbi Avrohom Drandoff, head of the Torah Academy, said the tournament, which started with four teams, now hosts 13 teams and more than 320 athletes, with teams from as far away as California and Florida.

Drandoff said the tournament is about more than baseball.

“We want our kids to play at the highest level, compete against each other, and really create relationships and friendships as well,” he said. “We may be competitors on the field, but we are all brothers and sisters off the field. That’s the beauty of sports.”

The tournament started Sunday with pool play. On Monday, the knockout round begins and on Tuesday, a tournament champion will be crowned.