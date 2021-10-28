COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after three vehicles were damaged by rocks reported to have been thrown at the roadway, this week.

All three incidents happened in the area of State Route 104 and Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the windshield of a marked cruiser was struck by a rock thrown from the side of the freeway, on Monday night.

Early Wednesday morning, an officer responded to the area where a driver said he was traveling westbound on S.R. 104, when a large rock crashed through his windshield and damaged the interior of his pickup truck.

The man, who asked that NBC4 only use his first name of Jon, estimated the rock weighed about ten pounds.

“If it was seven, eight inches over to the south of me — that’d be my left side — I’d say it would’ve killed me,” he said.

Shortly after the reporting officer spoke with Jon, he said he met with a second driver nearby who told him he struck a large rock that was thrown in the roadway. The second victim’s vehicle was towed due to the damage it sustained.

According to police, there is no way to tell if the three incidents are connected. Anyone with information is urged to call them.