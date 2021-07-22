‘Lack of probable cause’ means no cruelty charges filed against dog adopter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Humane Society says the City Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file charges against a person who adopted a pit bull dog that later died in their care.

“Columbus Humane would like to provide an update on an animal cruelty case regarding the dog Bruno, adopted from our partners at the Franklin County Dog Shelter,” Columbus Humane posted on Facebook. “After a thorough investigation of the facts and evidence, we submitted a summary of our findings to the City Prosecutor’s Office for a complete review. Our agencies both agree that we lack probable cause to charge the suspect…As a result, the case is now closed.”

Bruno Marsten was the longest-term resident, in and out of the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center since April 2019. In October, Bruno was “back at the shelter” according to FCDS social media post featuring Bruno’s adoption video.

Bruno was adopted by the person in question on March 21, 2021, and the dog’s death occurred on June 29, according to authorities. A deputy dog warden responded to an apartment complex on that day to retrieve Bruno’s body.

Columbus Humane has not yet released Bruno’s cause of death.

“As the agency actively investigating the circumstances around Bruno’s death, Columbus Humane can share only that our Humane Agents are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death,” Columbus Humane said in a social media statement in early July.

Columbus Humane began investigating the death on June 30th when they received Bruno’s body.