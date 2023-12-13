COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seniors are getting some extra help from Kroger’s Columbus Division to ease the cost of groceries during the holiday season.

The chain has announced that individuals aged 55 and above will enjoy additional savings of 5% on their total in-store purchases on Wednesday, Dec. 13. To receive the discount, customers just need to present their Kroger loyalty card or an alternate ID and inform the cashier of their eligibility.

Mark Bruce, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division, emphasized the company’s dedication to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Bruce. “Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

The company notes that this one-day event grants seniors the opportunity to save on pantry staples, fresh produce, household essentials and more by using their Kroger loyalty account.

Some exclusions do apply, such as alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, gift cards/certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, prescriptions and guest or customer service/fees.

Kroger is also offering additional savings and rewards to customers through its digital app, featuring over $500 in digital coupons available every week. Starting Dec. 13, a special 5X digital coupon event allows customers to redeem digital coupons up to five times, coupled with early access to Kroger’s weekly circular, providing an additional layer of value to its shopping experience.

There a more than a dozen Kroger locations in central Ohio.