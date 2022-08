COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck.

Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their front ends.

Police say one person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, and another was stable and taken to Grant Medical Center.