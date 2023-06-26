COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A South Korean chain serving up corn dogs battered with Cheetos, potatoes, ramen chips and Doritos is opening its first joint in Ohio.

Chung-Chun Rice Hot Dog is coming to Polaris Fashion Place in the food hall this summer, with an exact opening date to be announced. While the chain operates more than 200 locations across 10 countries, Chung-Chun is home to just three U.S. restaurants in California.

Chung-Chun’s Korean-style corn dogs. (Courtesy Photo/Chung-Chun Rice Hot Dog)

Chung-Chun is known for its corn dogs filled with mozzarella cheese, pieces of fried potatoes, ramen chips, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos. The menu also boats Korean chicken burgers and fried chicken with a choice of sauce.

Street Tteokbokki is also on the menu, a traditional Korean stir-fried spicy rice cake. Slushies, boba milk tea, coffees and smoothie round out the Chung-Chun menu.

Learn more about Chung-Chun Rice Hot Dog and view the full menu here.