COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Christian artists, pastors and community leaders in Columbus are gearing up for the 10th annual Kingdom Image Awards.

Hosted each year by Kingdom Image Arts a pre-awards show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Theatre. On Saturday, the faith community can step onto the red carpet and attend the awards show at 6:30 p.m.

Kingdom Image Arts Executive Director Ramani Hunter told NBC4 that the gospel-influenced show wants its attendees to see more behind the artists it honors.

“Parts of the arts industry is a billion-dollar industry, and a lot of folks look at it like concerts only,” said Ramani Hunter, Executive Director for Kingdom Image Arts. “But it actually changes daily lives. I always say that the Kingdom Image Awards is like LA meets Columbus. So, you’re going to get very good entertainment, but you’ll also leave inspired.”

Kingdom Image Arts also hosts programs throughout the year centered around personal development and growth, and provides resources for local artists. For more information on the Kingdom Image Awards, visit the ceremony’s website.