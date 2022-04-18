COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.

The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.

Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for the KIDZ BOP concert will go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30pm: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022

Thursday, July 28 at 7pm: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7pm: Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 1pm: All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30pm: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, August 1 at 7pm: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, August 2 at 1pm: The Drifters

Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30pm: Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, August 3 at 7pm: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Thursday, August 4 at 7pm: Ice Cube

Friday, August 5 at 7:30pm: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Saturday, August 6 at 7pm: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

Sunday, August 7 at 2pm: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction