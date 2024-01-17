COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have gathered data over a three-year period that shows that two specific brands have grown to account for half of all stolen cars in the city.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles became prime carjacking targets over the course of 2022, as information about a vulnerability in the majority of their models spread on social media. The lack of security features in the cars allowed people as young as 14 to hotwire them with tools as simple as a screwdriver and USB cable, according to the Columbus city attorney’s office.

In a report released Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police shared just how the rate of car thefts changed in 2023. While the overall number of car thefts was slightly lower than in 2022, a higher concentration of the cars stolen were Kia or Hyundai models.

Of the 10,660 stolen cars reported in 2023, 5,316, or 49.9% were Kia or Hyundai models, according to Columbus police. In 2022, the 4,564 stolen Kia and Hyundai cars accounted for 41.4% of the total 11,020.

"Nearly half of our motor vehicle thefts in 2023 fell into those two manufacturer categories, Hyundais or Kias," said Assistant Chief Greg Bodker.

In more than one case involving teenage suspects commonly dubbing themselves "Kia Boys," the thefts have turned deadly. A stolen Hyundai Sonata crashed July 24, 2022, into a building, killing two 14-year-olds. A third 14-year-old passenger was later arrested in August 2022 in another stolen Hyundai crash with a garbage truck, according to Columbus police.

In a Nov. 29 case outside of Columbus police's jurisdiction, a 15-year-old in a stolen Kia Optima ran a stop sign, crashing into another car. The driver of the other car, Matthew Moshi, died at a local hospital.

Another deadly case involving a stolen Kia had an older suspect behind the wheel. Columbus police arrested a registered sex offender in July after he crashed while fleeing from officers. The driver, Tyrell Shute, drove over a curb, striking and killing a 4-year-old boy, CPD said.

The severity of the Kia and Hyundai thefts prompted the City of Columbus to file a lawsuit against the auto manufacturers early in 2023. City Attorney Zach Klein's office said the cars' lack of security features cost the city's residents, insurance companies and law enforcement millions of dollars.

The case began in the Southern District Court of Ohio before being transferred to California Central District Court in June. Besides the court assigning a judge to the case, no other updates were visible in the seven months since in federal court records.

The carmakers -- who are actually partner companies -- have tried to alleviate some of the security concerns that make the thefts possible. However, some of their methods require the cars' owners to put up their own cash. Hyundai released an electronic security kit in partnership with Compustar in October 2022, which would secure the car if someone broke out one of its windows to steal it. The kit was released with a price tag of $170, and customers also needed to pay for professional installation into their vehicle.

Some of the affected models also became eligible for a software patch in early 2023, which introduced an "ignition kill" feature. The update is completely free for any driver who brings their car to a local brand-name dealership, according to Kia and Hyundai.