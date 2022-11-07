

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kia and Hyundai-modeled vehicles have accounted for nearly two-thirds of all vehicle theft attempts in Columbus so far this year, and City Attorney Zach Klein has had enough.

The City Attorney’s office announced its intent to “file a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai automakers for their failure to include industry-standard anti-theft technology in vehicles that has led to soaring levels of Columbus”, according to a release.

In 2022 there have been an average of 17 Kia and Hyundai thefts per day in Columbus, a 450 percent increase from last year.

“Kia and Hyundai’s negligence in pursuit of corporate profit is unconscionable,” said Klein. “It’s time we held these automakers accountable for cheating consumers and passing the buck and responsibility to clean up the mess they made onto the rest of us.”

This file photo shows a tow truck load up a stolen Hyundai after it crashed into a city garbage truck on Aug. 16, 2022. Police said the driver was connected to another stolen Hyundai crash in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Anna Hoffman)

Scene of a fatal car crash involving a stolen vehicle that left one teen dead and two others injured on St. Clair Avenue and East Fifth Street on July 24, 2022.

Alissa Smart blames social media after two people attempted to steak her Kia in the middle of the night. (All photos in this article attributed to Alissa Smart)

Officers found a stolen red Kia Forte crashed into a stone wall at Bexley Heritage Village. (NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

Two juvenile girls crashed a stolen KIA into a ravine on the westside of Columbus (Courtesy/Ronald Clark, NBC4)

A photo posted Aug. 1, 2022 shows a stripped steering wheel from someone trying to hotwire a Kia in Hilliard. (Courtesy Photo/Hilliard Division of Police)

(NBC4 Photo/Anna Hoffman)

A Compustar security kit made for older Hyundai models, which have been targeted by thieves as videos on social media showcased a vulnerability in their steering column. (Courtesy Photo/Ira Gabriel)

The City of Columbus contends that the influx of Kia and Hyundai thefts due to substandard security features in their vehicles have cost consumers, insurance companies, local governments and law enforcement millions of dollars over the past year alone. In addition, the city believes deficiencies in these vehicles have caused additional harm including a number of juveniles being seriously injured or killed during joyrides after stealing the vehicles with tools as simple as a screwdriver and USB cable.

NBC4 tracked stolen car trends and found there were more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts that occurred between July 29 to July 31.

According to the release, Kia and Hyundai manufactured vehicles without engine immobilizers or other alternative security features, such as reinforced steering columns and sensors designed to detect window glass breakage. Many of these features come standard on nearly every other consumer vehicle manufactured during the same timeframe.

The city plans to seek an injunction to cease the further sale of unsafe vehicles and require Kia and Hyundai to recall, repair or replace the unsafe vehicles that have previously been sold.

Klein plans to file the lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in the coming weeks, pending approval from City Council in Monday's meeting.

NBC4 has reached out to spokespeople for Kia and Hyundai for comment.