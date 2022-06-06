COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Hart is bringing the second leg of his Reality Check Tour to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 5.

Hart’s global tour kicks off this month and includes 70 dates, with stops in San Diego, Toronto, Philadelphia and many more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Phones will not be permitted in the space. Upon arrival, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them in designated phone use areas within the venue.