COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been rescued by Columbus Fire after he fell in a hole at a construction site on Kenny Rd., causing the road to be closed.

Columbus Fire says he called 911 around 8:40am after falling in the hole at the 2000 block of Kenny Rd. and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Columbus Fire is doing a culvert replacement at the site.

Kenny Road is currently closed between Woody Hayes Dr. and Kinnear Rd. but is expected to re-open soon, according to fire officials.

Follow NBC4 for updates on this developing story.