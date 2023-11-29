COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country singer Kenny Chesney is bringing his U.S. tour to central Ohio in 2024.

Chesney is adding more stops for his Sun Goes Down 2024 tour and one of them is at Historic Crew Stadium. The artist, along with special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, will be performing at Crew Stadium on Aug. 8.

Chesney is also planning for other soccer stadium shows at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on June 29 and Salt Lake City’s America First Field for July 16.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on Dec. 8, with presale kicking off Dec. 1.

For additional information on the tour with a complete set of dates, click here.