COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kendrick Lamar will be stopping in Columbus later this summer during his upcoming world tour.

“The Big Steppers Tour” is scheduled to take place at the Schottenstein Center, Tuesday, August 16.

So far, this is the only scheduled stop in Ohio for the tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m., Friday, May 20, on oklama.com.