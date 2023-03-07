COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 Ohio State Fair concert lineup is nearly final as the Expo Center confirmed four more shows for this year.

Among the new shows confirmed for the fair, set for July 26-Aug. 6, is an R&B concert with Keith Sweat and Ginuwine. That concert will be on July 29. The following night, the All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir will perform in one of the two free shows during the summer event.

On Aug. 1, a Beatles tribute band called “1964 The Tribute” will perform some of the iconic songs from the legendary British group in another free concert. Finally, on Aug. 4, ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham will perform a set as part of his “Still Not Canceled” tour. Rounding out the fair will be the annual sale of champions livestock auction on Aug. 6, which is free of charge.

KIDZ BOP

Third Eye Blind

The Main Squeeze

Keith Sweat

Ginuwine

Yung Gravy

bbno$

Casting Crowns

Ludacris

Styx

Foghat

Tyler Hubbard

Matt Stell

Jeff Dunham

Lindsey Stirling

Walk Off The Earth

The Expo Center stated that one more concert, which is scheduled for July 27, will be announced in the coming weeks. Among the previously announced concerts for this year’s fair include Ludacris, Styx, Tyler Hubbard, and Third Eye Blind.

Tickets for the Dunham and Keith Sweat concerts will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair. All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

July 27: Concert TBA

July 28, 7:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze

July 29, 7:30 p.m.: Keith Sweat with Ginuwine

July 30, 1 p.m.: All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir (Free)

July 30, 7:30 p.m.: Yung Gravy with bbno$

July 31, 7 p.m.: Casting Crowns

Aug. 1, 1 p.m.: 1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band – Free)

Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: Sale of Champions Livestock Auction