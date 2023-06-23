COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dead car battery can ruin a trip to the grocery store, the doctor, or a road trip very quickly. With summer heat on the way, AAA is encouraging everyone to make sure their car battery is good to go before heading out on the roadways.

Last summer in Ohio, AAA responded to more than 113,000 calls for roadside assistance, and AAA Grandview Car Care Manager Steve Miller said, “Over 20 percent of those were for battery replacement, so batteries are kind of the heartbeat or the lifeline of a vehicle.”

Car batteries can die unexpectedly. AAA said most cars don’t have many warning signs when the battery is low, so to avoid being stranded somewhere, it’s important to get your battery checked regularly.

Miller said extreme cold and extreme heat can be damaging to the battery and we experience both here in central Ohio.

Plus, since the pandemic, remote jobs have become much more popular, and people leave their cars in driveways and streets.

“A lot of people stay and work at home now,” Miller said. “That is one of the worst things that can happen for a battery, so we recommend at least once a week, if you’re going to leave it sitting for more than a few days at a time, take it out and drive it around at least once a week to keep it charged.”

Thankfully, Miller said staying on top of the battery’s health is typically pretty easy. Drivers need to make sure they are checking it regularly, with Miller suggesting doing so during oil changes.

“In our part of the country, the average life of a battery is three to five years,” he said. “So, at that three-year mark, I would recommend getting that battery checked on a regular basis just to keep your chances minimized of being stranded.”

You really can’t check your battery’s health at home, but Miller said most auto shops will do it for you for free in under 60 seconds.

Miller also said when it is time to replace your battery, make sure you are getting it from a reputable seller so you aren’t back where you started after a short amount of time.