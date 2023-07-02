COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fireworks and the Fourth of July weekend go together like hot dogs and ketchup, and people all across Ohio will be out shooting off their consumer-grade fireworks.

However, those doing so are reminded to always keep an eye on children.

Since 2022, Ohioans over the age of 18 are allowed to shoot off consumer-grade fireworks. However, a study by Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows children younger than 15 account for 25% of all firework-related injuries in the state.

Nationwide, the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there were 11 firework-related deaths in the United States last year, with some victims as young as 11 years old.

Outside factors such as wind, a short fuse, and trees can cause dangerous problems for shooting off fireworks and potentially causing injuries.

Firework professionals like Red, White & BOOM! fireworks director Earl Burke said it is the parents’ responsibility to keep their children a safe distance away when handling consumer-grade fireworks.

“Parents that bring their kids out and buy the residential grade fireworks, you know your kids are important to you, so you want to make sure that they’re safe,” Burke said. “But remember, those fireworks only last a few minutes, but those injuries last forever.”

Parents are highly encouraged to bring their children to professional firework displays instead of consumer-based to cut down on potential injuries.