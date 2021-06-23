Karl Road library set to be demolished Thursday, new building to open by end of summer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A building that’s been a big part of the Northland neighborhood for more than three decades is set to be demolished Thursday.

The Karl Road brand of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is coming down.

“It’s like part of our neighborhood, like Cheers or something,” Columbus resident Glenda Crawford said. “Wherever we live, we’ve got to be close to a library.”

It’s out with the old and in with the new in Northland.

The old Karl Road library will be demolished starting Thursday, with the new one being built right next door.

Neighbors in the area said it is bittersweet, with some saying they took their grandchildren there on a regular basis before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One family, who has lived in the area for nearly 20 years, said some of the first books their daughters read were from the old Karl Road library. The girls also did projects there while growing up, and even volunteered at the library.

The old library was built in 1988. According to the library system, the new building will be twice the size.

“It’s a little, get a little sad that it’s going,” said resident Lou Bernard. “But it’s definitely time, it’s overcrowded. From just looking at the new space, it’s exciting to see the grand scale of what’s coming in and it’ll be a great piece of architecture for the neighborhood. Very excited about that.”

There’s no exact time when demolition will start Thursday.

Plans call for the new branch to open later this summer.