COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From what is known about Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Columbus on Friday, it could affect your commute during the afternoon, especially the drive home.

According to her official itinerary, Harris will depart for Columbus just before 1 p.m., landing at John Glenn International Airport. She will begin a tour of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 on Kinnear Road just before 3 p.m. After making remarks, she is expected to depart from John Glenn International at 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officers will shut down roads along Harris’ route, leading to rolling closures. Based on her known stops, that means Interstate 670 between the airport and Downtown, and State Route 315 between Downtown and the Ohio State campus, could be affected.

A direct route from Kinnear Road to the airport could mean closures along both routes during the Friday afternoon rush.

