COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around traffic at 9:04 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road. As the deputy stopped pursuing the car due to dangerous driving, he saw the Hyundai crash into a fire hydrant and multiple juveniles exit and run away. One of them ran across Morse Road into oncoming traffic and was hit by an off-duty FCSO deputy, who was driving in his personal car.

The deputy began first aid on the juvenile who was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in “critical but stable condition”, per FCSO. Columbus police told NBC4 at the scene that the other three juveniles ran away.

The CPD Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Authorities had not released any additional information as of noon Wednesday.