COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Bexley police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Columbus and Bexley PD confirmed that officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at 7:19 a.m. after a 911 call was received from an individual following a stolen car owned by a relative. The incident began near East 5th Avenue and Interstate 670 before police caught up to the car.

Two juveniles reportedly led police on a chase before they crashed the car into a Bexley cruiser at the intersection of Bexford Place and South Cassady Avenue, near East Broad Street. The stolen vehicle also collided with another vehicle near the same intersection, police said.

The two juveniles were arrested at the scene and no injuries were reported.