COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A juvenile admitted to intentionally starting two fires at the Sawmill Village Apartments located in the city’s northwest side, the Columbus Division of Fire announced Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after the juvenile started a fire at the 2100 block of River Run Trace Monday, the Columbus Division of Fire said the suspect set another unit in the same apartment complex ablaze Tuesday morning, trapping four people and three pets inside the third floor of the building.

Columbus firefighters, who arrived at the scene in less than four minutes, successfully rescued the people and pets inside the building, the Columbus Division of Fire said.

One adult, who breathed in smoke from the fire, was transported in stable condition to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be evaluated.

The Columbus Division of Fire said it will not release the suspect’s name at this time, citing the suspect’s status as a juvenile. The suspect remains in custody and will be charged with arson for each of the two incidents.