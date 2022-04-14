COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say that a juvenile has died after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Columbus Thursday afternoon.
According to CPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Donnylane Blvd. and found a juvenile at the scene.
The juvenile was taken to Riverside Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:53pm, per police.
A CPD dispatcher said that a suspect is in custody.
No further information is known at this time. Follow this story for updates when more is known.