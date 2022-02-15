COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jury selection continued Tuesday in the trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel.

Husel’s trial began on Monday, with Judge Michael Holbrook saying 65 potential jurors were originally in attendance for the selection process. Holbrook said the jury will consist of 12 people, with six alternates.

Husel, 46, was charged with 25 counts of murder in 2019, but 11 of those charges were dismissed in January. He is still charged with 14 counts of murder for allegedly ordering potentially fatal doses of fentanyl for critically ill patients.

The second day of jury selection began with David Zeyen, a Franklin County assistant prosecutor, addressing and questioning members of the jury pool.

Zeyen asked some of the potential jurors a variety of questions, including those pertaining to end of life issues and others regarding their experience with fentanyl.

Jose Baez, one of Husel’s attorneys, also addressed the jury pool on Tuesday. Baez discussed legal concepts such as the presumption of innocence and the burden of proof.

He also said the defense believes the evidence will show that Dr. Husel’s intent was always to provide comfort care to the patients involved in this case.

“The seriousness of this journey that we are about to embark on together couldn’t be higher,” Baez said.

A jury is expected to be selected on Wednesday. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 22.