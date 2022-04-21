COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The one witness called to testify in the trial of former Mount Carmel Doctor William Husel said he thinks the jury got the verdict right.

“I absolutely think they got it right,” Dr. Joel Zivot said.

Zivot, an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University, testified in the trial on March 30. One day later, the defense rested its case.

Zivot said he did not know he would be the only witness called by the defense when he arrived in Columbus.

On Wednesday, Husel was found not guilty of 14 counts of murder and lesser included offenses. He was accused of ordering lethal doses of fentanyl or fentanyl and other drugs for patients. His defense had argued he was providing the patients comfort care.

Zivot testified he reviewed the medical records for all 14 patients, and their deaths were caused by their underlying medical states. He made that point again on Thursday.

“In every case, I would say that the cause of death was the illness, and that the administration of fentanyl in these cases — and the intention in every case — was to actively reduce suffering,” he said.

While Husel was acquitted in the criminal case, he does still face several civil cases related to the deaths of some patients.