Rashad Short, 30, was found guilty Friday on two separate murder charges, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury handed down a guilty verdict to a Columbus man Thursday after he shot and killed two people in 2020.

Following a nine-day trial, Rashad Short, 30, was found guilty of two separate murder charges and other criminal counts stemming from the 2020 shooting deaths of a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, according to a news release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack.

Short fired a “barrage of gunfire directly at” Jordan Gray, 21, on April 23, 2020 as he was sitting inside a rental moving truck at the corner of Audubon and East Tulane Roads, Tyack said. Gray, who was shot multiple times, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

One month after Gray’s death, Short fatally shot Dante McCormick, 19, at an apartment on Pontiac Street on May 28, 2020, according to Tyack. The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead outside the apartment.

Short fired several shots at a second victim at the Pontiac Street apartment, who eventually recovered from the injuries and told Columbus police officers that Short was the shooter, Tyack said.

A SWAT team arrested Short on Nov. 4, 2020 at the 5000 block of North High Street, where Tyack said they seized a handgun with a full magazine of ammunition and about 25 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

The jury found Short guilty of nine total counts, including:

Four counts of murder

Three counts of aggravated murder

One count of aggravated burglary

One count of felonious assault

Short’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.