COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 26th annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival wrapped up Sunday in downtown Columbus.

The two-day event featured food vendors, live performances, and pop-up shops.

Many who attended said they came out to see the live performances featuring groups like Sounds of Blackness. Businesses traveled from all over Ohio to take part as well.

Corey Coker, one of the event’s organizers, said he’s always encouraged seeing so much Black excellence in one place and hopes it inspired people to do more.

“I think it’s nice if people can do research on Juneteenth,” Coker said. “Don’t view it as just a day off of work but use it as an opportunity to educate yourself on what it is. We know about Dr. King Day, but let’s give the same respect that we give some of those other holidays.”

Organizers said proceeds from this year’s event will benefit factual literacy initiatives.

However, the Juneteenth celebrations in Columbus aren’t over: the first-ever Juneteenth Parade will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. on Hudson Street in the Linden neighborhood of the city. Click here for more details.