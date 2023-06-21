COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from Red, White & BOOM! to Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops. View your local July 4 event, festival, and parade below.

Downtown Columbus on July 3

The biggest fireworks show in the Midwest returns with music, entertainment, children’s activities, food and more.

Ohio Wesleyan University on July 4

The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert, with fireworks to cap the day.

Capital University’s Main Street lawn on July 4

All evening celebrations and festivities will take place on Capital University’s Main Street lawn. Residents and guests are encouraged to walk, bike, or utilize public transportation to get to the event.

Dublin Coffman High School on July 4

Ann Wilson, lead singer of the bands Heart and Tripsitter, will headline the City of Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration at Dublin Coffman Stadium.

Gahanna Municipal Golf Course on July 3

Starting at 5 p.m. with food vendors and live music headlined by Popgun, the event will culminate with the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Wildwood Park on July 2

Party in the Park from 6 to 10 p.m. with the ​​​​​​Conspiracy Band. Food and drinks will be at the shelter house.

Wirt Road on July 4

Groveport’s July 4th celebration will include a parade, food trucks, guest performers and the fireworks display at dusk.

Geller Park on July 2

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks, community organizations with free giveaways, face painting, balloon art, inflatables and live music all night from the Matt Simmons band and Sticks and Stones.

Roger Reynolds Municipal Park on July 1

Freedom Fest is a free annual event at Municipal Park that celebrates Independence Day weekend with nationally known artists Jameson Rodgers, Dalton Dover, and Trae Myers. Attendees enjoy food trucks, swimming, a Kid Zone, concerts and a spectacular fireworks show at dusk.

Fairfield County fairgrounds on July 4

Day-long event with a parade, craft show, music and fireworks.

New Albany Middle School on July 4

The free family-friendly festival features live entertainment, bounce houses, face painters, balloon twisters, and caricature artists. Food and beverages are available for purchase from food trucks.

Martha Grace Reese Amphitheater on July 3

A number of local vendors will be serving food and beverages. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnics and blankets for an evening of music and entertainment.

Columbus Commons on July 1

The Columbus Symphony continues its July 4th celebration with Patriotic Pops and Soul featuring Tamika Lawrence and Worship and Praise Chorale.

Pastime Park on July 4

Prepare for a day filled with activities, live music, food, and fireworks.

Village Green Park on June 23 and 24

This year’s Powell Festival is bigger than ever with live entertainment, vendors, food, activity stations, animals and more. A fireworks finale will wrap up the festival.

Civic Park on July 3

The event includes entertainment, food vendors, a fun kids’ zone, and a fireworks show.

Big Walnut High School on July 4

The firework display at the old high school will follow the Independence Celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northam Park on July 4

The city’s Independence Day celebrations include a parade and Party in the Park, a perfect place to view the fireworks display.

Westerville Sports Complex on July 4

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Westerville Sports Complex, the city will present the free “Fun Zone.” Enjoy performers in patriotic attire and activities like the bungee run, Hungry Hippos game, and baseball pitch game. The city is also hosting food trucks and lawn games at the south end of the community center all evening.