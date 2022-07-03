COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though it shouldn’t be happening, it usually does around big celebrations or holidays: Celebratory gunfire.

It is the job of ShotSpotter to detect the gunfire, a task that can be complicated due to the celebratory gunfire being set off to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Columbus has been using the technology since 2019, and along with New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, Independence Day is one of the busiest ShotSpotter days of the year.

The ShotSpotter technology is now being used in four sections of the city.

Employees are constantly monitoring the system, and when they determine there’s gunfire, they get in touch with the police and dispatch them as quickly as possible.

Ron Teachman, ShotSpotter’s director of public safety solutions, said the Fourth of July weekend is not a holiday for his team; it’s all hands on deck with historically more shots being fired due to celebratory gunfire.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, ShotSpotter picked up more than 3,000 rounds in a three-hour window this past New Year’s Eve and Day.

“The problem with celebratory gunfire and the reasons why it’s so inappropriate is it could be lethal,” Teachman said. “The bullet that goes up in the air doesn’t stay up in the air; it comes down and when it comes down, it may strike a person or an animal.”