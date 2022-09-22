COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $1 million bond was set for one of two suspects in the fatal beating of Gregory Coleman Jr.

Dwayne Cummings, 29, who was arrested on Sept. 21, appeared by video Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court . Cummings was wanted for the beating of Coleman, who was 37 years old, outside Julep Bar on Sept. 5. The assault was caught on video and Coleman Jr. died Sept. 17th.

Coleman’s father and sister were in the courtroom as Judge Eileen Paley set a bond at $1 million, citing cummings was a flight risk having been “on the run” for two weeks. Chrystian Foster is also wanted for murder in this case and is still at large.

“Nothing will bring my brother back but at this point it’s just about justice. It’s just about finding these people that are responsible and everybody being held accountable for what happened here,” said Glenay Coleman, sister of Gregory.

Edward Hastie, the Coleman family’s attorney, said they are not done seeking justice.

“Today was the start of what’s going to be a very long process to get justice for Greg a million-dollar bond shows the severity of what happened to him,” said Edward Hastie, attorney for the Coleman family.