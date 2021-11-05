COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former television weatherman will not be allowed to leave prison early.

Judge Karen Held Phipps denied a motion Friday that would have allowed early release for former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis, who is serving a 4- to 6-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2020 to charges involving child pornography.

“Defendant persists in arguing that his ‘fall from grace’ should be considered in the context of whether he has been punished enough,” Held Phipps wrote. “Defendant’s references to damage to both his personal and professional life merely show the consequences of his criminal conduct.”

Davis was accused of downloading and collecting thousands of explicit images.