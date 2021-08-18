Judge denies Adam Coy’s change of venue request

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge has denied the request of a former Columbus Police officer to have his trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man last December moved out of Franklin County.

Judge Stephen L. McIntosh issued the ruling Wednesday, meaning that former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy’s trial for the shooting of Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22, 2020.

In April, Coy was indicted on a charge of reckless homicide after being previously indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, and two charges of dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to a fellow officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police a week later.

Attorneys for Coy argued in July that pretrial publicity in the news media and on social media made it impossible for their client to receive a fair trial. The judge disagreed.

The next pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for October.