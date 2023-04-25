COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ gun restrictions have been struck down, at least temporarily, by a Delaware County judge, meaning the city cannot restrict firearm magazines or implement gun storage requirements.

Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gromley placed an injunction on the ordinance in a ruling issued Tuesday. The lawsuit was previously filed anonymously by six residents and named the city, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein as defendants.

In his decision, Gromley ruled that the Columbus ordinances are in violation of Ohio provisions that “declares null and void” local government regulations that impose “any firearms-related restrictions beyond those found in state and federal law.”

Going into effect in late January, the three laws within Columbus city limits ban magazines with 30 or more rounds, criminalize straw gun sales, and penalize people who fail to properly store a firearm around minors. In March, the city council passed an amendment to the ordinance, setting a July 1 deadline for gun owners to turn in large-capacity magazines to the city.

In addition to the Delaware County lawsuit, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed lawsuits in Franklin and Fairfield counties, seeking those courts to strike down the ordinances. A Fairfield County judge ruled against the state in January, allowing the city to enforce the ordinance. The city’s ordinances were introduced one week after a Franklin County judge filed an injunction against part of a 2018 state law expanding self-defense protections and other gun rights. The attorney general’s office has filed appeals in both cases, but neither has been resolved.

Klein said the city is considering all of its options in response to Tuesday’s ruling.

“Safe storage and other laws work,” Klein said in a statement. “They encourage responsible gun ownership and they save lives.”

Klein pointed out instances within the last month where children found guns and had them accidentally fire.

“Just like the court victories we’ve had protecting these laws in Franklin and Fairfield Counties, the city will continue to defend its ability to enact and enforce these and similar commonsense gun safety reforms,” he said.

In a statement, Yost applauded Gormley’s ruling.

“The judge’s determination that the ordinances violate state law and likely violate the Ohio Constitution is a welcome decision for all who want to prevent government overreach and protect their constitutional rights,” Yost said.

Gormley’s full decision can be read below.