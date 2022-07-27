COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Podcaster Joe Rogan is coming to Columbus this fall.

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” is bringing “The Sacred Clown” tour to the Schottenstein Center Sept. 16. Tickets went on pre-sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Use password “ROGAN” for access.

The use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space, Ticketmaster said. After arriving at the Schottenstein Center, phones will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

