COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A summer concert featuring two American rock bands will take place in Columbus this year.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced on Monday they will tour together for its “The Amplified Echoes Tour” that will tour 29 cities in the United States. The tour starts on July 11 on the west coast but will make its way to the Midwest in August.

The two bands will perform in Columbus at KEMBA Live! Outdoors on Aug. 19 with Jimmy Eat World performing first followed by the Manchester Orchestra.

Presale tickets will be available starting on Tuesday with general sale tickets available beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.