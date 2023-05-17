COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jewish Family Services (JFS) is holding a targeted hiring event Thursday, aiming at pairing jobs with local refugees.

JFS is partnering with employer Amerisource Bergen, anticipating that approximately 10 people will receive job offers on-site during the event. In the past, the partnership has resulted in dozens of hires, primarily from central Ohio’s refugee community, for Amerisource Bergen.

JFS career consultants are often from the same home countries and speak the same languages as the local refugees they are helping.

For the hiring event, JFS has recruited and prescreened candidates for jobs with Amerisource Bergen.

Attendees will get help with online job applications, be interviewed by human resources professionals from Amerisource Bergen, and complete drug tests and background checks.

The hiring event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Jewish Family Services, 1070 College Avenue, Columbus.